NFL World Reacts To Baltimore's Quarterback Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens will be playing multiple quarterbacks on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, neither of them will be Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are going with a two-quarterback system against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The Ravens preparing to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals in Sunday night's AFC wild-card game," ESPN reported.

Now, that'll be interesting...

"I’m sure that’ll work," one fan wrote.

"What," another fan wondered.

"2 QBs means no QB. #Bengals by A LOT," one fan added.

"John Harbaugh isn’t serious," another fan added on social media.

The Ravens and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.