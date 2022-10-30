NFL World Reacts To Barack Obama, Herschel Walker News

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

While Herschel Walker has the support of one ex-president in Donald Trump, he's facing stiff criticism from another in Barack Obama.

Ahead of the midterm elections next month, Obama sounded off on Walker's campaign.

The legendary NFL running back turned political figure is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He's considered by some to be the favorite.

"Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player... does that make him the best person to represent you?... let's say you're at the airport and you see Walker & you say, Hey, there's Herschel, Heisman winner. Let's have him fly the plane!" Obama said of Walker.

It's not surprising to hear Obama be against Walker, but that's still a pretty strong comment.

"I heard he got OJs endorsement," one fan wrote.

"I wish every Dem candidate would watch this speech ...Barack Obama is a first ballot hall of famer when it comes to political speeches," another fan wrote.

"I wouldn't trust Herschel to bag my groceries," one fan added.

"The same folks that adore Herschel are the same ones that say, “shut up and dribble,'" another fan wrote on social media.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

It'll be interesting to see how things go for Walker on Election Day, that's for sure.