NFL World Reacts To Bears' Offseason Rules Violation News

The Chicago Bears were forced to cancel Tuesday's practice for violating the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer, the Bears held live contact during May practices, which is prohibited under the current CBA. This infraction led to them losing an OTA practice.

"According to the league source, the Bears were warned for having practices featuring too much contact last month with requests made that they alter their practice activity to adjust," Wiederer said. "Eventually, when proper adjustments weren’t made, the NFL Players Association was asked to get involved and the NFL stepped in, deciding that the team was in violation of league rules."

It's not the best beginning for first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

However, some fans don't mind the violation, perceiving a return to the franchise's old-school physicality.

The Bears are scheduled to return to practice Wednesday before commencing mandatory minicamp next week.