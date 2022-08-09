NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning.

The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.

Should the Bears honor his request, they'll want a significant return for a 25-year-old linebacker who has registered 524 tackles in four seasons. And while most NFL trades use draft picks as the main source of currency, the team has plenty of needs to address.

They shouldn't have a shortage of interested suitors, but one team stands out as an intriguing landing spot. The Fantasy Playbook founder (and Bears fan) Kyle Yates suggested a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Cap space would need to be figured out, but this is a team that prioritizes LB and Devin Bush hasn’t paid off," Yates wrote. "Chase Claypool + draft picks to Chicago? Could be something there."

Having lost Allen Robinson in free agency, Bears fans wouldn't mind adding a talented 24-year-old wide receiver with 1,845 total yards through two seasons.

However, Steelers fans think this asking price is too steep.

Pittsburgh likely wouldn't include Claypool, but Smith could be a great fit for a notoriously hard-hitting defense that allowed an NFL-worst 146.1 rushing yards per game last season.

Perhaps the Steelers could create a tantalizing package focused on draft picks. Smith would certainly help their quest to reclaim the AFC North from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.