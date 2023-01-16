NFL World Reacts To Bengals Cheerleader Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 11: Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders perform before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Wild Card Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens is underway on Sunday night.

Cincinnati has raced out to a 9-7 lead over Baltimore on Sunday evening.

The Bengals cheerleaders were certainly ready to go for this one, pumping the crowd up hours before kickoff.

"BRING THE ENERGY 🐅," they wrote.

Bengals fans are pretty jacked up, as well.

"Yes Bengals Cheerleaders we all need to get our team energized in Cincinnati," one fan wrote.

"WHO DEY 🔥," one fan added.

"WhoDey all the way. Let's Go Bengals!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Cincinnati Bengals cheerleading squad dance during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Diego Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 20, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Bengals and the Ravens are currently playing on NBC.