NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury Blow

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a painful loss during Sunday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap during the 24-17 victory over their AFC North rivals.

Williams kept playing after suffering the same injury against the Ravens in Week 5. However, Rapoport said on NFL Now that it "seems farfetched" for the 25-year-old to play against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

There's a chance Williams could return if the Bengals advance deeper into the playoffs.

Observers noted that it's another tough blow for an already short-handed offensive line. Cincinnati placed right tackle La'el Collins on the injured reserve with a knee injury last month, and guard Alex Cappa missed Sunday's win with an ankle injury.

A shoddy offensive line derailed Cincinnati's championship chances when the Los Angeles Rams sacked Joe Burrow seven times in the Super Bowl. That prompted the Bengals to sign Collins and Cappa, who were both inactive when Baltimore sacked Burrow four times.

Burrow likely won't have Williams to shield his blindside when facing the Bills at Highmark Stadium this weekend.