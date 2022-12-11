NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Joe Burrow Change

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have shaken off a perceived Super Bowl hangover to win eight of their last 10 games since starting 0-2.

After a rocky beginning to 2022, Joe Burrow has emerged as an MVP candidate with 30 total touchdowns and a 103.7 quarterback rating. A key alteration has reportedly helped his resurgence.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Bengals have allowed Burrow more leeway to make play-calling adjustments since Week 5. Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have played a hand in helping head coach Zac Taylor bring the unit back to speed.

Whatever they're doing is working. Burrow has thrown four interceptions in his last 11 games since surrendering four in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33rd Team's Jordan Vanek showed Burrow's improvement in man and zone coverage since the change. LateRoundQB's Denny Carter noted that the 25-year-old has led the NFL in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play since Week 5.

Fans commended Cincinnati's coaching staff for making the necessary tweaks. The Bengals extended their winning streak to four with last Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals are oncagain looking like a prominent AFC contender, but they face a sneakily huge test Sunday. Burrow and Co. must avenge their worst loss of the season when hosting the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow, who has yet to beat the Browns in his career, will lead the Bengals into action at 1 p.m. ET.