NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Ravens Kick Controversy

Was the extra point good or not?

The Bengals took the lead on the Ravens late in Sunday night's game, but should they have?

The kick appeared to go just over the upright, but it was called good by the referees.

What do you think?

Should it have been called good?



"Please don’t confuse this for outrage, but it’s sorta weird that a kick is not good if it hits the goal post — but it is good if it goes high enough to miss it. Or something," ESPN's Jeff Darlington tweeted.

"Oooooo Evan McPherson's extra point went OVER the right up-right and the extra point was ruled "good," giving the Bengals a 1-point lead late in the 4th," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted on Sunday night.

It didn't end up mattering in the end, though, as the Ravens made a game-winning kick of their own.

Baltimore is now 3-2 on the season, while Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.