NFL World Reacts To Bengals Starter's Controversial Tweet

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 win Sunday. Since the victory occurred three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed during their first scheduled meeting, one would think the harrowing moment would have given everyone perspective.

That's not the case for Eli Apple, who used Hamlin's frightening experience as ammo for tasteless trash-talk.

On Monday, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs addressed backlash from appearing to yell at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines.

"It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result," Diggs said on Twitter after asking if people "want me to be okay with losing."

Apple responded "Cancun on 3," adding the same heart emoji that Hamlin regularly uses on social media. The cornerback's post enraged Bills fans.

"I was all for [the Bengals] winning the SB if the Bills didn't this year. They can kick rocks now," an angry Bills fan said. "This is classless. So much for all that 'support' they had for the Bills and Damar."

"Classless," a fan wrote.

"This Bengals team is incredibly unlikeable," another fan declared. "Unlike their fans, who are a class act in a great city."

"Jessie Bates sick of bailing you out yet? You need more help than my toddler," a Bills podcast host said.

Apple was seemingly referencing a common taunt based on former NBA player Nick Van Axel saying "One, two, three … Cancun!" instead of breaking the huddle with "Lakers." The joke led the Lakers to trade him and has since become a popular jab.

One could have given Apple the benefit of the doubt if not for the heart emoji.

Apple also offered to get couples therapy for Diggs and Allen in response to a video of a disgruntled Diggs on the sideline. He previously replied to an NFL video of Diggs and Josh Allen shaking hands before the game by saying, "They ain’t do this after the game."

In an alternative universe, the Bengals and Bills players and fanbases formed a bond over the shared trauma of watching Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Instead, Apple may have steered Bills fans to root for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.