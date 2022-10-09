NFL World Reacts To Best Cheerleader Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some top-level talent over the years, both in the modeling world and the sports world..

Several years back, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some of the NFL's best cheerleaders.

In a throwback video, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit paid tribute to some of the top cheerleaders in the magazine.

NFL fans appreciated the idea for the cheerleader-themed photoshoot.

"Nice idea :)," one fan wrote.

"GREAT VIDEO," another fan added.

This wasn't the lone time NFL cheerleaders were featured in the magazine, either.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cheerleader photos here.