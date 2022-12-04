NFL World Reacts To Biden's Herschel Walker Decision

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Vice President Joseph Biden waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland, at the Naval Observatory, on March 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. Vice President Biden hosted a breakfast for the Irish Prime Minister in honor of St. Patricks Day on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Biden has made a key decision in the Georgia runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democract Raphael Warnock.

Biden, like former president Donald Trump, will not be going to Georgia to campaign for Walker's opponent, Warnock.

Trump previously decided to remain in Florida during the runoff election.

"This race in Georgia… it’s really, really critical," the president said on Friday, per Fox News. "This is a guy who needs our help."

While Warnock might need his help, Biden will not be traveling to Georgia to campaign. Biden has made a clear strategy move to campaign from a distance.

"The stops by Biden in Boston to boost Warnock were the final examples this year of the president’s strategy of supporting Democrats in tough races by helping them from a distance, which White House aides say contributed to the party beating of expectations in last month’s midterm elections," Fox News writes.

Biden, meanwhile, has made it clear where he stands on Walker's campaign.

"[Sen.] Warnock is the real deal. He's the real deal. And like I said, it's not a referendum that you like Warnock and what's happened and not happened. It's a choice between Warnock and Hershel Walker."

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Biden's decision to stay away.

"Herschel Walker needs to go back to Texas," one fan wrote.

"Its a choice between Democrat who follows the leader no matter what - or a Republican," one fan added.

Walker, meanwhile, called out Biden during his campaign stop on Sunday.

This race is likely only going to get uglier.