NFL World Reacts To Big Robert Griffin III, Wife News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III announced that his wife, Grete Griffin, is pregnant with their third child together.

The former NFL quarterback shared the good news Tuesday on Twitter. Fans celebrated and congratulated the Griffin's.

Grete also commemorated the news on Instagram, seemingly declaring that this will be their last baby. She's excited to welcome a fourth child to a family consisting of their two daughters and RGIII's first daughter from his previous marriage with Rebecca Liddicoat.

"THE GRAND FINALE!!!! Pregnant with baby #3 and we are soon to be a family of 6!" she posted Tuesday. "So much love my heart can explode."

The week keeps getting better for the Griffin family. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that RGIII will replace Randy Moss on ESPN's Monday Night Football pre-game show. It appears the promotion is coming at an opportune time.

Congratulations to Robert and Grete.