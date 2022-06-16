NFL World Reacts To Big Super Bowl Advertising News
The lineup for Super Bowl commercials will look a lot different next year following today's announcement from Anheuser-Busch.
Starting next year, Anheuser-Busch will no longer be the exclusive alcohol beverage rights holder of the Super Bowl, a position the company has held since 1989.
That means different companies can pony up for coveted Super Bowl ad time. According to AdWeek, Anheuser-Busch will still run ads during the game, so we might get another legendary Clydesdale commercial or something of the sort.
Still, it's the end of an era, and it has consumers feeling nostalgic and wondering what the new Super Bowl advertising landscape will look like
The NFL reportedly does not plan to sign a similar agreement to the one it had with A-B with another alcoholic beverage brand, so we'll probably see Heineken, Molson Coors and others get involved in the ad game in 2023 and beyond.
Super Bowl LVII will be played February 12, 2023 and broadcast on FOX.