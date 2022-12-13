NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick 'Hating' 1 Owner

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

According to Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick's malice knows no bounds.

During Monday night's ManningCast, Manning claimed the decorated head coach once made a Pro Bowl selection to spite former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell.

"One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew that Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a million-dollar bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl," Manning said, via Dov Kleiman. "Belichick hated Modell."

Fans appreciated Belichick's alleged petty move.

Belichick went 36-44 in five seasons as Cleveland's head coach before finding unparalleled success with the New England Patriots. Modell fired Belichick in 1996 after moving the Browns to Baltimore, where they became the Ravens.

However, Manning's anecdote didn't happen during Belichick's 23-year tenure with the Patriots. As the New York Jets defensive coordinator, he coached the 1998 Pro Bowl in place of Bill Parcells.

Belichick chose Boulware out of a list of alternatives for a "player of need" slot. The 1997 Defensive Rookie of the Year made his first of four Pro Bowl appearances in 1998 after tallying 8.5 sacks.

Maybe Belichick just didn't take the Pro Bowl too seriously. Manning also claimed Belichick selected David Binn out of hope that the long snapper's girlfriend, supermodel Pamela Anderson, would attend the festivities in Hawaii.