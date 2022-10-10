NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position.

With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, though, Belichick isn't getting into any hypothetical situations.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all the different things that might or might not happen and all that,” Belichick told WEEI Radio in Boston on Monday morning.

He added: “That’s, to me, a waste of time. I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios and all that. We’ll take things as they come and go from there. Obviously, Mac wasn’t active [Sunday], so it wasn’t any part of the decision [Sunday]."

Hey, the Patriots 21st century dynasty was built off one starting quarterback getting injured and another young quarterback making the most of his opportunity.

"Keep an eye on the QB situation in New England !!!" one fan wrote.

"Yeah but this is Belichick ur not gonna get a simple no. Mac Jones is not losing his starting job," one fan added.

"With Brady, he left no doubt that the job was still his. It’s not a guarantee for Mac. Zappe can take his job," one fan added.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Patriots improved to 2-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Lions.