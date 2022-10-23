NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position.

The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.

But Belichick is going back to Jones on Monday night.

"Barring a setback, Patriots QB Mac Jones is expected to start tomorrow night against the Bears, per source. Jones missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain," Jeff Howe reported on Sunday morning.

Is this the right call?

"It was fun while it lasted," one fan said.

"Im sorry but I dont like this.. Zappe should play until he has an issue. Jones should take more time to fully recover," another fan wrote.

"Mac Jones wants to play and it’s been trending that way since the first practice of this past week," another fan wrote.

Jones and the Patriots are set to take on the Bears on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

It should be a fun one.