NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Controversial Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans have been complaining all season about their play calling.

Fans are not happy with former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his play calling decisions. There have been many fans wanting a change.

It's not happening, though.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick informed reporters on Monday that it's too difficult to change play-callers mid-season. He's made his decision, even if it's controversial.

NFL fans aren't very happy.

"What’s the worst that could happen with changing the play caller?? It literally could not be worse than it is now," one fan wrote.

"he’s not wrong unfortunately changing the offense atp wouldn’t do any good the team is what it is atp in the season," one fan added.

""I give up, can't be fixed" is a weird thing for the greatest coach in NFL history to say when his team is 1 game out of a playoff spot," one fan added.

"Never expected Bill Belichick to turn into Scott Pilgrim," another fan wrote.

Should the Patriots head coach still go ahead and make the offensive coordinator change?