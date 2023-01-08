NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Player Suspension Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Belichick got feisty with a reporter on Sunday, when talking about a player suspension.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey was suspended for the final game of the season. He was one of two players suspended by the team.

On Sunday, Belichick was asked about a comment from Bailey's agent, who said the suspension was unwarranted.

The Patriots are now heading into the offseason, after missing out on the playoffs.