NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Postgame Decision

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the media wait to hear from him following Sunday night's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots fell to the Raiders in inconceivable fashion on Sunday afternoon. New England threw an errant lateral pass that was picked up by Las Vegas star Chandler Jones and returned for a touchdown.

You have to see what happened to truly believe it.

While everyone wants to hear from the Patriots head coach, he had other players speak to the media first.

"Bill Belichick always used to speak immediately after games. Sometimes so quickly that it was difficult to get to the press conference room in time for him to start. Seems kind of unfair for David Andrews, Jakobi Meyers and Mac Jones to answer for what happened before him," NFL reporter Doug Kyed tweeted on Sunday night.

Unsurprisingly, that's a pretty controversial decision by the head coach of the Patriots.

"He don’t even know what happened," one fan wrote.

"Very good point. You know Meyers is in the line of fire. Get out there," one fan added.

"Yeeeshhhhh….." another fan wrote.

"The coach known for making everyone accountable including himself sure seems to not be holding anyone including himself accountable this year," one fan added.

The Patriots head coach has since met with the media regarding what happened.

There's probably nothing Belichick is going to be able to say in this moment that will suffice.

Still, he probably should've met with the media earlier.