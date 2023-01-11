NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Significant Decision

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will reportedly re-assess their coaching staff after an 8-9 season.

According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, head coach and general manager Bill Belichick met with Robert Kraft this week. Belichick is reportedly "amenable to changes" without Kraft needing to convince him.

"Don't expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who's coming in for an interview. Belichick isn't going to put anyone's head on a spike for the pleasure of the masses," Curran wrote. "But my understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen, and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the Patriots' 2023 staff."

Onlookers are eager for a fresh perspective to repair an offense that finished 26th in total yards.

"Good news, Patriots fans," Patriots.com's Evan Lazar said. "Biggest takeaway for me here are that Belichick was on the same page with Kraft that changes were necessary. Also not surprising that there won't be any public firings/hirings. Not Belichick's style."

"Finally, some good news," a fan responded.

"The happiest I've been all day," another Pats fan said.

"Pop the champagne!" a fan exclaimed.

"As expected," another fan wrote. "Last season wasn't good enough."

New England lost five of its last seven games to end an underwhelming 2022 season. Mac Jones regressed in his second year, posting an 84.9 quarterback rating with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia running the offense.

Patriots fans are clamoring for a new offensive coordinator after the organization didn't formally replace Josh McDaniels in 2022. Bill O'Brien and Kliff Kingsbury are popular choices with past ties to the organization.