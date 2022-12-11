NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally on November 5, 2022 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Kathy Hochul along with other democrats on the ticket at a New York GOTV rally. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game.

Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game.

"President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted.

Clinton is rocking a New York Giants hat.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on his appearance.

"You know who he's rooting for," one fan wrote.

"The hat looks like one they give a draft pick who puts it on lightly so they don’t mess up their hair," one fan joked.

"Eagles by 9 million," another fan wrote.

"And now I understand why they were pulling cars over and checking trunks at the Meadowlands gates this morning," another reporter tweeted.

"Eagles watch out Bill Clinton could become the lucky charm today for the Giants just sayin'," one fan added.

The Giants and the Eagles are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.