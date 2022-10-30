NFL World Reacts To Bills Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Are the Buffalo Bills about to get some more help on offense?

According to a report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Bills have made a call to New Orleans about star running back Alvin Kamara.

The Bills made a run at Christian McCaffrey, according to reports, but the Carolina Panthers traded the star running back to San Francisco instead.

Adding Kamara into the mix would be pretty massive.

It would be pretty unfair if the Bills end up adding Kamara into the mix on offense, right?

"This is too much lmao," one fan wrote.

"Do the Bills really need him anyways?? They are just as dangerous without him," one fan added.

"Saints aren’t shopping unless it’s a first round…" one fan added.

The NFL's trade deadline is approaching quickly. Will the Bills make a big move?