NFL World Reacts To Bills Running Back Trade News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills gave their offense extra ammunition right before Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Buffalo will send running back Zack Moss to Indianapolis as part of the deal.

Buffalo's top-ranked offense gets even better with Hines, who has caught 25 of 28 targets this season. The 5'9" runner provides a backfield partner for Devin Singletary who excels in passing situations.

Onlookers applauded the move for Buffalo, which attempted to meet this need by investing a second-round pick in James Cook. However, the rookie hasn't seen the field much since fumbling his first career touch.

Meanwhile, Colts fans wished Hines well with his new team. He's played all but one game since joining the team as a fourth-round selection in 2018.

Boasting an NFL-high plus-105 point differential, the 6-1 Bills are looking like a championship frontrunner. Hines can help give them an extra push toward their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.