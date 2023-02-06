NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Aaron Rodgers Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is making all kinds of headlines as of late.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is reportedly on the trading block, is making a notable one at the start of Super Bowl week.

Rodgers will be speaking at an astrology conference.

From Pro Football Talk:

He’s the guest speaker at an astrological event. A “masterclass,” if you will. Specifically, an Astrological Immersion Party aimed at helping the participant “fall in love . . . with YOU” through the “ancient science of astrology.”

During the conference, participants will “[d]iscover how Aaron Rodgers has fallen in love with his fate and uses it to have confidence without validation or approval and how you can, too.”

Good for Aaron?

"What are you doing on the first Sunday of the year with no Football? We are attending the Astrological Immersion workshop featuring Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers!" one fan wrote.

"Also, Aaron Rodgers doing some astrology thing is, like, the most normal thing he’s been involved with in years. Boring. The “he’s such a drama queen!” crowd, ironically, seems enthralled. Hm!" one fan added.

Rodgers does have a pretty wild astrology-themed tattoo.

What do you think?