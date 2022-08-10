NFL World Reacts To 'Black Friday' Schedule News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Green Bay Packers fans in the stands in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL is planning to host a game on Black Friday as early as next year.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Amazon Prime Video could stream an NFL game on Black Friday during the 2023 season.

Amazon's deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football doesn't include any Thanksgiving games. Adding a Black Friday to its slate would help fill that void.

Per the report from Sports Business Journal, Amazon could pay close to $100 million just to stream one game on Black Friday.

On one hand, this would be a smart move for Amazon. It would also allow the NFL to potentially increase its TV ratings for that week.

On the other hand, Black Friday is usually a popular day for college football. Some fans don't want the NFL to interfere with that.

This Black Friday game for the NFL would most likely be played during the afternoon.

