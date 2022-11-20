NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game.

New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown.

But should the touchdown have counted?

NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew.

The Patriots got away with an illegal block in the back on the end of the return.

"How did the officials miss this block in the back on the Patriots’ game winning punt return??!!" one fan wrote.

"How the hell does this block in the back not get called??" another fad added.

"Refs miss a clear block in the back by the Patriots on that kickoff return. Could still be 3-3 heading into overtime," another fan added.

"That game was so bad the refs swallowed the block in the back penalty that some idiot on the Patriots committed for no reason so it could end," one fan added.

New England probably would've still been in position to kick a game-winning field goal, but the touchdown shouldn't have counted.