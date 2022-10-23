NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Broncos Trade Rumor

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have been among the NFL's most disappointing teams so far this season.

With Russell Wilson injured and the Broncos looking far from a Super Bowl contender, could a big trade or two be on the way?

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have received some blockbuster trade inquiries.

"Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star DE Bradley Chubb and WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sources told ESPN. Other teams believe that the Broncos will not sell low in any deal," he reported.

Watch out, folks.

"Spent an outrageous amount of money to go to Denver and watch a Broncos team that’s throwing in the towel on the season," one fan said..

"Damn! I doubt they trade them but if they did probably to make up for the Wilson trade," another fan added.

"Embarrassing if we let any of these guys go.. I’ll understand Chubb because of the pass rushers we have but trading Jeudy will be embarrassing," one fan said.

"They emptied the draft bank to get Russ. Eagles should definitely be in on Bradley Chubb but not at some high asking price. DEN is the desperate team here," another fan wrote.

The Broncos, 2-4 on the year, are set to host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.