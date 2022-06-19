NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?

While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made.

Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade involving Smith:

Getting back a third-rounder for Smith would be a win for the Cowboys, and a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers should be happy to oblige. The Steelers had PFF’s No. 26-rated offensive line in 2021 while deploying ineffective rookie Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Upgrading from Moore to Smith would be a major boon for the Steelers as they prepare for life in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Even if he's not available for all 17 games, Smith's presence would allow Moore to further develop as a backup before returning as the full-time starter in a couple years.

Cowboys fans don't seem to like it.

"Screw a 3. I'll take my chances with Tyron," one fan tweeted.

"Why on earth would you trade your starting left tackle? Especially seeing that you have no back up," one fan added.

Some would do it, though.

"I’d do it. He has some trade value vs playing 10 or so games. Goin have to move Smith out there at some point why not immediately. If we can get a 3 for 77 i’d pull the trigger," one fan added.

You can view Bleacher Report's full suggestions here.