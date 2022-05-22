NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Daniel Snyder Story

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Is Daniel Snyder's time in Washington finally coming to an end?

According to a new report from USA TODAY, the NFL's other owners are "counting votes" against Snyder, which could potentially lead to his ouster.

Snyder, who's owned the Washington NFL franchise for two decades, has been marred by controversy in recent years.

The longtime NFL owner appears to be on shaky ground now.

Washington fans are excited...

"Let's not get too excited, but hopefully this is the beginning of the end for Danny boy," one fan tweeted.

"Racism? Nope. Sexism? Nope. Mess with rich white dudes money? YEP," another fan added.

"Nothing is imminent, but stories like this show that the walls are very much still moving around Snyder," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Snyder's NFL ownership has been tenuous, at best. Most of Washington would likely rejoice at the idea of new ownership.