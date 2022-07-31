NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Deebo Samuel News

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The Deebo Samuel contract situation has reached a resolution.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers are giving Samuel a three-year extension worth more than $70 million.

Both NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN insider Adam Schefter have confirmed the big news.

For Samuel, this is money well earned. Few NFL players, if any, were more impactful on their side of the ball than Samuel last season.

Both Samuel and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf have landed big extensions in recent days.

However, most of Samuel's money is guaranteed.

Samuel is staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future - with Trey Lance at quarterback.

49ers fans are certainly excited about the future.