NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Deebo Samuel News
The Deebo Samuel contract situation has reached a resolution.
According to multiple reports, the 49ers are giving Samuel a three-year extension worth more than $70 million.
Both NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN insider Adam Schefter have confirmed the big news.
For Samuel, this is money well earned. Few NFL players, if any, were more impactful on their side of the ball than Samuel last season.
Both Samuel and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf have landed big extensions in recent days.
However, most of Samuel's money is guaranteed.
Samuel is staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future - with Trey Lance at quarterback.
49ers fans are certainly excited about the future.