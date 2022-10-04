NFL World Reacts To Bobby Wagner, Streaker Video

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks onto the field before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 27, 2016, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bobby Wagner's hardest hit on Monday night didn't come at the San Francisco 49ers' expense.

Near the end of the second quarter, a protestor halted the action by running onto the field. The Los Angeles Rams linebacker laid him out before letting security apprehend the intruder.

While game broadcasts usually avoid showing streakers to avoid glorifying an illegal and foolish choice, the ManningCast had no such reservations.

Peyton Manning joyfully shouted "Yes!" after seeing a replay of what he called "a nice legal hit."

The NFL has moved away from celebrating hard hits, but fans felt no sympathy for this protestor.

Meanwhile, the fan's pink smoke bomb led many onlookers to make a gender reveal joke.

Opposing offensive players can relate to the fan's pain of a Wagner hit, but at least they were wearing pads.

Although The lesson here should be not to run onto the field during any sporting event, another takeaway is not to steer too close to a sideline featuring a 242-pound, All-Pro linebacker.

Wagner's Rams are trailing the 49ers, 14-9, at the end of the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.