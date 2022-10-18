NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up.

According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned heads at Tuesday's meeting because he talked about potentially removing Snyder from the NFL. He had this to say about Snyder: "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner."

When asked if there will be 24 votes, Irsay responded, "I think potentially there will be."

These comments from Irsay have the NFL world buzzing, and for good reason.

"If Daniel Snyder is removed as the Commanders owner, it is probably going to be the most celebrated thing that isn’t a championship in DC sports history," Alex Flum tweeted. "I’d say probably on par with Nationals coming to DC and the Caps defeating the Penguins to make conference champ in 2018."

"Jim Irsay does tend to shoot from the hip a lot, but I don't think he would say this unless there was a legitimate chance that Snyder will be forced to sell," Brett Kollmann said. "As with all things, it all comes down to Jerry tho."

"Easily the biggest tease to date," one person wrote. "We all now wait."

For years, people have discussed the idea of Snyder being ousted from the NFL. This is the first time it seems like a legit possibility.

Only time will tell if the league removes Snyder from his position with the Commanders.