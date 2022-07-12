NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports.

Could Brett Favre be next?

The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster.

Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in NFL history. He would certainly be that way in the broadcasting booth, right?

"He saw the bags these networks giving out.. I’m sure he is open to that s--t lol," one fan tweeted.

"I think if was going to happen, it would of already happened!" one fan added.

"Looking to tap into the same money tree that TB tapped into," one fan suggested.

Do you think Favre would fare well in the broadcasting booth?