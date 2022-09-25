NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Decision News

Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre throws downfield as he runs out of the backfield away from Seahawks Bryce Fisher during the first half of the NFL game on Monday Night Football November 27, 2006 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Casey/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Companies continue to distance themselves from Brett Favre in the wake of his Mississippi welfare scandal.

According to a spokesman, SiriusXM Radio has made a decision to put Favre's weekly show on hold.

Favre has already been "quietly scrubbed" from a couple of his endorsements.

NFL fans are hoping for harsher punishment, though, both from Favre's sponsors and the legal system.

"Oh and ah yeah, let's just be real here; Favre's show is done. This is just corporate speak," one fan predicted.

"Good. He should lose everything," one fan added.

"Damn does that mean no more Brett bubble bath time?" another fan asked.

"Looks like this story is Favre from over," one fan joked.

Good luck moving forward, Brett, you're going to need it...