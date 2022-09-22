NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Ex-Teammate News

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels is trending on Twitter this Thursday morning because of his tweet about Brett Favre.

Rosenfels, who was briefly teammates with Favre in Minnesota during the 2009 season, took a shot at the Hall of Famer's involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal.

"Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels tweeted.

This tweet from Rosenfels has only been up for an hour. It already has over 12,000 likes.

Most of Rosenfels' followers are applauding him for calling out Favre.

"Put Sage Rosenfels in the Hall of Fame," Derek Thomas of Fox Weather tweeted.

"This play is called the QB Subtweet and Rosenfels executed it perfectly," Eric Columbus said.

People are calling this the tweet of the week.

Last week, a report surfaced showing Favre's involvement in a welfare-fraud scandal. He was trying to obtain funds to build a new volleyball center for Southern Mississippi

More trouble could be on the way for Favre. It was recently announced that the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors.

Favre's legal team has denied any and all wrongdoing. Nonetheless, the former NFL star is very much in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.