NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Big Lawyer News

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has reportedly taken a big step in his Mississippi welfare scandal.

Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, is involved in a big welfare scandal in his home state. The Hall of Fame quarterback is accused of misusing state welfare funds to a staggering amount.

Monday morning, Favre reportedly hired a big-time lawyer to represent him.

"Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal: Eric Herschmann, who helped clear former Pres Trump in his first impeachment trial. Herschmann has “concluded Favre shouldn’t be indicted,'" Michelle Steele reports.

NFL fans aren't too surprised by this development.

"The company you keep," one fan wrote.

"And this is where we see the justice system working as intended. Buy your way out of trouble..." another fan wrote.

"I think this is the first acknowledgment by anyone in Favre’s camp that an indictment could be on the table," Steele added.

The Favre scandal continues to gain steam, with the outrage growing by the day.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days following the big lawyer news.