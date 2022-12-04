NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Controversial Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has made a controversial decision in his case against the state of Missisippi.

Favre, who is facing some troubling allegations in his home state of Mississippi, reportedly filed a motion in court to get the case dismissed, denying all allegations.

"Brett Favre filed a motion through his lawyers Monday in Mississippi judicial court to dismiss the complaint against himself and Favre Enterprises," ESPN reported.

Favre is facing troubling complaints and allegations in his home state, but he denies any wrongdoing.

"It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, in an effort to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing," the motion read in part.

NFL fans, though, continue to be upset with Favre.

"Brett Favre belongs in jail!" one fan wrote.

"Ohh really?? Haha okay," one fan added.

"Nah. Let him go be all time QB in the prison system," another fan wrote.

"Nope! Take it like a man like you took that money," another fan wrote.

Favre is accused of mishandling funds in the state of Mississippi, among other things.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if the court case continues.