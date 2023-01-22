NFL World Reacts To Brett Maher Pregame Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Hold onto your butts, Cowboys fans...

Dallas kicker Brett Maher is getting the start against the 49ers on Sunday. Unfortunately, he's reportedly been "shaky" in pregame warmups.

Maher missed four straight extra points against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

"Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been shaky in pregame warmups," Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted.

Well, that's not good...

"Maher said the reason he was able to do so good was bc his mental state… with that being shattered against Tampa… im scared," one fan wrote.

"they might throw a season away by not activating another kicker for this game," one fan added.

"Most exciting news I could hear about this game," another fan wrote.

"easiest way to overcome this is by scoring a touchdown on every offensive possession," one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Cowboys and the 49ers are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.