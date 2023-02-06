NFL World Reacts To Brian Flores' Coaching Decision

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins watches as his team plays the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Brian Flores has reportedly landed a new job.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Flores plans to accept the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator position after one season as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Minnesota missed out on another top defensive coordinator candidate when Ejiro Evero accepted the same job with the Carolina Panthers. However, the NFL world praised the Flores hiring.

"The Vikings salvage their defensive coordinator search with a very credible hire," ESPN's Kevin Seifert said. "Ejiro Evero was their first choice but Flores is highly respected as well."

"The Vikings moved quickly from Ejiro Evero to Brian Flores, and this is a really strong hire," The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote. "Flores was just starting out as a New England assistant when O'Connell was a Patriots rookie in 2008."

"An absolutely massive hire for the Vikings," ESPN's Field Yates said. "Huge boost for the defense."

"Felt like a foregone conclusion that Brian Flores was only going to make a one-year stop with the Steelers before moving on to a bigger job," TheScore's Daniel Valente said. "Sad to see him go but happy for him getting a DC job with the Vikings."

"Good for Flores," Patriots.com's Evan Lazar said. "He’s a great defensive coach that deserves to at least be at the coordinator level. That’s a great pairing with KOC running the offense."

Flores has a lot of work to do in Minnesota. The Vikings allowed the fourth-most points and second-most points last season.

They got booted in the postseason's opening round after allowing 301 passing yards and 78 rushing yards to Daniel Jones in a 31-24 New York Giants victory.

Flores could be the right coach for the challenge. The Miami Dolphins' defense improved from No. 30 to No. 15 during Flores' three-year tenure as head coach, and Pittsburgh went 9-8 this season despite finishing 26th in scoring.