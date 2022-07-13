NFL World Reacts To Brian Urlacher's Controversial Comments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 19, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has some, shall we say, interesting thoughts on former NFL players and CTE.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Urlacher said he "feels for" guys who have CTE, but that some former players are claiming to have it "just so they can be in the f-----g lawsuit."

“I feel like I’m decently sharp still. You know, there’s some things I forget, but my friends forget shit too,” Urlacher said, via Mediaite. “I feel like I’m still doing pretty well. There are some guys I played with who claimed — I don’t know, here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE, if they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f-----g lawsuit.

“They want that money from the NFL and I get it, man. You know, everyone wants to get there due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of. And there’s the guys that don’t have it who want to be — who want to have it just so they can get part of that lawsuit and that just drives me crazy."

There are a couple of problems with these statements. First of all, there is no active lawsuit; it was settled years ago, and as PFT's Mike Florio notes, any players who retired before the it was certified are eligible for benefits.

Also, you can't verifiably prove CTE in a living person. Players are only diagnosed with CTE after they pass away.

"Is it possible that some players could be overstating their health issues in an effort to qualify for compensation? Sure," Florio writes. "But the procedures surely have been crafted to separate phony claims from real ones. To prevent, as Urlacher put it, guys who say they have issues “just so they can be in the f-----g lawsuit.”

This morning, there are a lot of fans who are shaking their heads at Urlacher's statements.

Urlacher played for the Chicago Bears from 2000-12. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

An outstanding player in his day, he doesn't seem to have the same proficiency when it comes to making public statements about the game he played.