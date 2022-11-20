NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Pregnancy Admission

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Life as an NFL quarterback is extremely taxing on your body. Patrick Mahomes can certainly attest to that.

Being pregnant is surely a lot more tiring, though. Brittany Mahomes can definitely attest to that.

The wife of the Chiefs star quarterback had a brutally honest admission this week.

"I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering," Brittany admitted.

We don't blame you, Brittany.

The wife of the Chiefs star quarterback is very far along. It's got to be difficult at this point.

"Wow, the same with Me... Good Luck," one fan wrote.

"Me at 16 weeks," another fan joked.

"Hold on just a bit longer. Not much longer and that beautiful baby boy will be here. You'll forget all the miseries of being pregnant," one fan added.

"And we all are VERY ready to meet baby boy and know his name," one fan added.

We wish the Mahomes family all the best moving forward.