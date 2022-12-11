NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade.

Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star.

“Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans) are pulled into supporting a war that isn’t ours to begin with by the billions of dollars we have sent over to Ukraine. How does this administration think it’s even a remotely good idea (and not a slap in the face to Americans after sending all this money of ours to Ukraine) to then go and send a war criminal known by the nickname “merchant of death” back to Russia. But everything is so backwards these days. What did we really expect,” Bush told Outkick.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Bush isn't alone in her feelings, but she's one of a few notable NFL personalities to sound off on the trade.

Unsurprisingly, many agree with her.

"I still think the Russell Wilson trade is far worse," one fan wrote.

"Nothing like listening to a genius Instagram star," another fan added.

"I have never heard of Rachel Bush, why should anyone care what she thinks? Honest question…" another fan added.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Regardless of how you feel about the trade, it's good that an American like Brittney Griner is home safe.