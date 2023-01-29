NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy Injury Announcement

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 15: Trey Lance #5 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers may have lost yet another quarterback early in the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy exited Sunday's game with a right elbow injury during the first quarter. The rookie sensation is questionable to return.

While Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to return if the 49ers make the Super Bowl, he's not active for Sunday's game. San Francisco thus turned to Josh Johnson, a 36-year-old journeyman who threw two passes this season. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is the team's emergency quarterback.

Viewers reacted to the major development.

"Dang that sucks for Brock Purdy," Robert Griffin III wrote.

"If he can't make it back it's going to be a very long day for the Niners," a fan said.

"Crazy to think the 49ers are now doomed without Brock Purdy at QB," Adam Koffler of Mojo Markets said.

"If the Niners win this game just elect Shanahan into the Hall of Fame now," a fan declared.

Purdy suffered the injury when Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick hit his arm while attempting to throw a pass. FOX's broadcast appeared to capture the seventh-round pick telling 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that he couldn't throw.

If Purdy doesn't return, the 49ers will vie for a Super Bowl spot with Johnson, who signed to their practice squad in December. They can only hope the veteran fares nearly as well as Purdy and Garoppolo, who began the season behind Trey Lance.

The 49ers are trailing 7-0 in the second quarter.