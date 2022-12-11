NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Family Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday afternoon.

Purdy's family will be in attendance. It's something they've been planning for a while - however, not for why you might expect.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Purdy family was planning on traveling to San Francisco to watch the 49ers' game against the Buccaneers, so they could see Tom Brady.

Getting to see Purdy's first career start is now just a major bonus.

"Brock Purdy’s family has not traveled to many 49ers games this season, but it made plans to travel to this one today well in advance because of…Tom Brady. Now it will get to see Brady – and Brock make his first NFL start vs. the QB they planned to travel to see," he reported.

That's pretty cool, right?

"Brady about to fall to Glock Purdy in his own hometown," one fan wrote.

"Traveling to see Tom Brady over your own family is crazy," another fan added.

"Sad that his family wasn’t willing to lie to him about this once he became the starter," another fan added.

"HAHA his family made plans to see Brady, not Purdy. They got lucky and got a 2 for 1 deal," another fan added.

The 49ers and the Bucs are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.