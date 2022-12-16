NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Performance Tonight

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

So far, so good for Brock Purdy in his second career NFL start.

Purdy connected on all nine of his passing attempts in the first quarter in Seattle tonight, throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers currently lead the Seahawks 7-0.

Purdy's TD pass to tight end George Kittle came courtesy of some hellacious play design and a nice toss by the seventh-round rookie.

Purdy was the talk of the NFL world after he outperformed Tom Brady last weekend. He's a major topic of conversation on social media tonight as well.

"Brock Purdy 6-6 60 yds TD. That's good, huh? tweeted former offensive lineman George Foster.

"This take* is about to carry a HIGH cold takes rate .. but there’s a chance Brock Purdy gives the #49ers a better chance to win this year than Jimmy [Garoppolo]," said CBSSports' Dan Schneier. "Defensive coordinators have next to no tape on him I already like the way the offense operates more than I ever did w Jimmy."

"Jimmy G ain't running a pump-fake to both sides of the field and hitting a touchdown dart. Nope," said USA TODAY's Doug Farrar.

"Brock Purdy looking comfortable," added Barstool Big Cat.

You can watch the rest of Purdy's night on Amazon Prime.