NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Awful Performance Today

The Denver Broncos might have reached rock bottom on Sunday.

Facing the 3-8 Carolina Panthers, who gave Sam Darnold his first start of the season, the Broncos are down 23-10 late in the fourth quarter.

Russell Wilson has accumulated just 141 passing yards, a garbage-time touchdown, and one of the team's two lost fumbles in another dismal performance. Meanwhile, the Panthers have posted 163 rushing yards despite trading Christian McCaffrey last month.

Fans aren't the only ones losing their patience with Denver's offense. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell shouted at Wilson on the sideline.

"Things going well for the Broncos," former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said sarcastically. "A DT is screaming directly in Wilson's face."

"Each week you think 'at least the Broncos can't get worse on offense.' And then they do," KOA's Benjamin Albright wrote.

ESPN's David Newton called the Broncos "a mess offensively," and that might be an understatement. Podcast host Ryan Koenigsberg noted that they averaged 1.2 points during the third quarter this season before leaving the period with zero points Sunday.

Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan joked that they might rank behind XFL and USFL teams in offensive efficiency after their Week 12 dud.

The Broncos, who owe the Seattle Seahawks their 2023 first- and second-round picks, are about to fall to 3-8. They're almost sure to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster in Denver. Upcoming games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs don't offer much reprieve.