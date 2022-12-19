NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader Photos
The Denver Broncos paid tribute to their cheerleaders during Sunday afternoon's game.
Denver had a celebratory performance from its cheerleaders during the game on Sunday, bringing back several alumni cheerleaders onto the field.
It was pretty cool.
Denver had quite the group on Sunday.
There were some notable faces in the crowd on Sunday, as well, according to social media.
The Broncos threw it back on social media earlier in the week, as well.
A longtime reporter, Lauren Gardner, was in the mix on Sunday afternoon, as well.
The Broncos beat the Cardinals, 24-15, on Sunday afternoon.