NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Coaching Search Plans

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos must find a new head coach capable of cleaning up a major mess this offseason.

After falling to 4-11 with a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week. New ownership reportedly won't take the quest for its first head-coaching hire lightly.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Walton-Penner group is expected to be "ultra aggressive" in pursuing its preferred candidates. They paid $4.65 billion -- a record price for an American sports team -- to buy the Broncos last summer.

It's unclear if Denver has anyone in mind yet, but Schefter mentioned Sean Payton as the "most high-profile candidate." A team would owe the New Orleans Saints draft compensation to get the Super Bowl champion out of his current contract.

Many fans speculated on the Broncos luring Payton back to the NFL.

It would likely take a considerable offer to woo someone with a coaching pedigree like Payton. Whoever Denver hires must revitalize a 34-year-old Russell Wilson, who's enduring the worst season of his career after signing a five-year, $245 million extension.

Given that unsavory situation, the Broncos won't be the most desirable job for anyone with options.

Jerry Rosburg will close the season as Denver's interim head coach. He'll try to lead a major road upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.