NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Crushing Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, 32-23.

Following the game, the Broncos learned some pretty crushing injury news.

Running back Javonte Williams is expected to be out for a while with a significant injury.

This is a crushing blow to the Broncos' chances in the AFC West.

"Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine the full extent, but there is not a lot of optimism surrounding the injury," Ian Rapoport reports.

Broncos fans - and the rest of the NFL world, too - is pretty crushed on Sunday night.

"Really a tough thing to see. Thoughts and prayers for Javonte, hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as they expect," one fan wrote.

"First and foremost, get well Javonte. Secondly, man this is just NOT my year in fantasy," another fan added.

"I hope it’s not serious. I like this kid a lot," one fan added on social media.

It was a crushing night as a whole for the Broncos.

Denver fell to 2-2 on the season with Sunday's loss to Las Vegas.