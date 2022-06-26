NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Speculation

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Cleveland Browns might be bracing for an indefinite, year-plus suspension for Deshaun Watson.

If that is the case, and Baker Mayfield is truly done in Cleveland, the Browns might have to look elsewhere for the quarterback position moving forward.

According to reports, the Browns are already considering some other quarterback trades.

"If Watson is in fact suspended, look for offseason addition Joshua Dobbs to join the active roster. But while Cleveland could ride the bulk of the season with Brissett as its starter in the event of a Watson suspension, the Browns could also look for another quarterback trade -- Baker Mayfield for Jimmy Garoppolo, anyone? -- to help the team tread water while Watson is out," ESPN's Jake Trotter reports.

Watch out....

There's one obvious candidate in Jimmy Garoppolo. But would the Browns give up more assets for a quarterback after already trading for Deshaun?

"A Baker-for-Jimmy swap would be interesting. Baker is unlikely to challenge Trey Lance for QB1, but would it surprise anyone if a passer like Baker succeeded in KS's structured system? If Watson gets a 1-year suspension, JG would land in another SB-ready situation," one fan suggested.

"Jimmy G is going to be a Brown," another fan speculated.

"Didn’t expect to see this picture under this post," one fan added.

Who do you see playing quarterback for the Browns in 2022?